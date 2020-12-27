Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Clothing optional beach between Belongil Beach and Brunswick Heads at Tyagarah.
Clothing optional beach between Belongil Beach and Brunswick Heads at Tyagarah.
News

Naked man fined for ditching clothes at popular beach

Aisling Brennan
27th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A naked man who was spotted by beachgoers near Byron Bay has been fined for lewd behaviour.

Tweed Byron Police District acting Inspector Rod Morris said officers were conducting a patrol Tyagarah Beach, Greys Lane, Tyagarah about 3pm on December 26, due to ongoing complaints of lewd behaviour.

"A 45-year-old man was located walking naked through the dunes, outside of the clothing-optional area," acting Insp Morris said.

"He was issued with an infringement notice for offensive conduct."

Acting Insp Morris said police will continue to target this behaviour, particularly during the holiday period.

tweed byron police district tyagrah beach
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency crews called to horrific Christmas Day crash

        Premium Content Emergency crews called to horrific Christmas Day crash

        News A SERIOUS car crash was attended by multiple emergency services on Christmas Day afternoon.

        Over 30 beach rescues by 'fantastic lifesavers'

        Premium Content Over 30 beach rescues by 'fantastic lifesavers'

        News THERE are at least 30 people who are alive and well thanks to the fantastic efforts...

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in NSW

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in NSW

        Food & Entertainment Hot cross buns return as Coles takes on Woolworths

        Police take an 'elfie' at the airport

        Premium Content Police take an 'elfie' at the airport

        News 'We love it when elves comply with public health orders'