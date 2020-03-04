Naked man’s disgusting Valentine’s Day sex act

A MAN caught masturbating, completely naked in a disabled toilet on Valentine's Day told a court drugs and alcohol are to blame.

Luke Kenneth Bagot was caught red-handed when a woman walked into the public bathroom in the middle of his disgusting act.

The court heard, instead of feeling ashamed, Bagot gestured to the woman to come closer.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai on Tuesday told Maryborough Magistrates Court what happened when the woman found Bagot in the bathroom.

"The defendant was not wearing any clothes and was twirling his penis around. He then used his finger to gesture to the woman to come towards him," Snr Const. Selvadurai said.

He said security guards were alerted.

"They went into the toilets and saw the defendant masturbating," he said.

Bagot pleaded guilty to performing an indecent act and breaching his bail conditions.

The 42-year-old appeared before Magistrate Terry Duroux via video link.

Bagot, who represented himself in court, told Mr Duroux his drug and alcohol abuse had reached a point where he sometimes blacked out and did things he would not normally do.

"I am trying to get myself into a 12 month rehab program," he said.

Bagot said he realised he could no longer act in such a way.

"I want the addiction and crime to stop," Bagot told the magistrate.

Mr Duroux said Bagot's behaviour was appalling.

"You need to get yourself into rehab and get the necessary assistance otherwise you're just going to end up going in and out of jail," he said.

Bagot was handed nine months for the indecent act in public and seven days for breaching his bail conditions.

The sentences will run concurrently.

A parole eligibility date was set for May 17.