Nude Beach at Tyagarah offs Grays Lane.
Naked men fined after ‘lewd’ beach act

Jessica Lamb
4th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
TWO naked men have been fined after ongoing complaints of lewd behaviour on a North Coast beach.

A 55-year-old man and 61-year-old man were found by police naked while outside of the designated ‘clothing optional’ area on the afternoon of December 27.

Officers say one of the men was performing a lewd act.

They were both issued infringement notices and directed to leave the area.

The Byron Shire has designated a 1km clothing optional area on the Tyagarah Beach.

This area begins 200m north of the Tyagarah Beach car park and stretches 800m south of this point.

tweed byron police distirct tyagarah beach
Lismore Northern Star

