Two naked and malnourished teenagers were found by police locked in a room in Brisbane on Wednesday. Picture: File image
News

Naked teens found locked in room

28th May 2020 4:41 AM

Two teenagers are in hospital after being found naked and malnourished in a locked room in a house in Brisbane where were a dead body was also discovered.

Police officers arrived at the property on Midson Street in Stafford in the city's north at 7am on Wednesday.

They were responding to reports of the sudden death of a man and found the 49-year-old's body inside.

But while in the home, it's understood officers heard noises coming from a locked bedroom and found two men aged 17 and 19 inside.

They were living in squalid conditions, naked and underweight. According to Nine News, the pair suffer from intellectual disabilities.

Paramedics assessed the pair at the scene and they were transported to Prince Charles Hospital.

Their current conditions cannot be confirmed.

Queensland's Minister for Child Safety Di Farmer described the incident as "horrific".

"Hearing about events like this in our community is never easy," Ms Farmer said.

"My thoughts are with these two young men who are getting the support and care they need."

Queensland Police declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the young men.

It would only say that the older man's death is not believed to be suspicious, but they will wait on the results of a post-mortem examination.

