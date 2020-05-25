Menu
Tweed Heads Local Court
Crime

NAME: 20+ people to appear in Tweed Court today

Jodie Callcott
25th May 2020 9:25 AM | Updated: 9:36 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Local Court today.

<< Learner driver allegedly had meth, cannabis, valium, knives >>

  • Benjamin Jeffrey Garbett
  • Chanelle Lenor Salinas
  • David Wilson
  • Gillyane Maree Reeves
  • Jake Brian Thompson - learner driver police pursuit
  • Juston John Molony
  • Karie Amanda Reaper
  • Karl Andrew Gye
  • Keegan Mani Hamilton
  • Kenny Morris
  • Lachlan Shledon
  • Luke Graham Hopkins
  • Matthew Carson
  • Nicholas Jude Borsovsky
  • Paul Clemens
  • Peter Robert Hooper
  • Peter Welsey Pearce
  • Shane Phillip Doyle
  • Steven John Spence
  • Taylee Hall
  • Terri Lee Carter
  • Tiani Jayde Slockee

