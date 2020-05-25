NAME: 20+ people to appear in Tweed Court today
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Local Court today.
- Benjamin Jeffrey Garbett
- Chanelle Lenor Salinas
- David Wilson
- Gillyane Maree Reeves
- Jake Brian Thompson - learner driver police pursuit
- Juston John Molony
- Karie Amanda Reaper
- Karl Andrew Gye
- Keegan Mani Hamilton
- Kenny Morris
- Lachlan Shledon
- Luke Graham Hopkins
- Matthew Carson
- Nicholas Jude Borsovsky
- Paul Clemens
- Peter Robert Hooper
- Peter Welsey Pearce
- Shane Phillip Doyle
- Steven John Spence
- Taylee Hall
- Terri Lee Carter
- Tiani Jayde Slockee