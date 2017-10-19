Name debate sparked over Kingy's Central Park

NOT FITTING: Tweed councillor Warren Polglase wants the community to be consulted on a name change for the new Kingscliff Central Park.

NOT FITTING: Tweed councillor Warren Polglase wants the community to be consulted on a name change for the new Kingscliff Central Park. Scott Powick

IT MAY technically be set in stone, but Kingscliff's new Central Park might be subject to a name change.

Some residents have spoken out against the name, now emblazoned in concrete at the foreshore redevelopment in Marine Pde, concerned it bears the same name as a park in nearby Salt Village, and fails to encapsulate the character of the Kingscliff township.

Tweed Shire Councillor Warren Polglase has lodged a notice of motion, recommending council consult the Kingscliff community to change the recently-named Central Park to something more reflective of its locality.

Cr Polglase said Central Park was selected years ago in the planning process but said it needn't be set in stone.

After posting on social media, he received a strong response with some 500 people putting forth their own suggestions.

"There's Central Parks all over the world,” Cr Polglase said.

Alternative names which have so far been suggested include ones which pay homage to the Aboriginal community, local soldiers who have passed away and Kingscliff born-and-bred surfing star Stephanie Gilmore.

Cr Ron Cooper said he'd love to see the park named after Ms Gilmore, which would be a nod to the seaside locality, the town's youth and the surfing star's achievements as a six-time world champion.

Alternatively Cr Cooper said Dreamtime Park, a nod to the nearby beach at Fingal Head, could also be considered.

Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce president Mark Humphries said while the chamber had no official view on what the park should be named, it could pose a source of confusion.

"We would like some consultation with both the community and the business chamber,” Mr Humphries said.

Kingscliff Ratepayers and Progress Association president Dot Holdom said while she personally didn't mind the given name, she supported further discussion and welcomed the progress of the park so far.

"I've always liked the concept and I think it's going to be mind-bogglingly beautiful when it's done,” Mrs Holdom said.