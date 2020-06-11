NAMED: 14+ people to appear in Tweed court today
Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.
Here is everyone listed for court today:
- Carl Andrew Gye
- Cody Paul Logan-Duncan
- Cory Mark Togo
- Daniel Youngman
- Gillian Maree Laurie
- John James Morris
- Kana Samuel patrick
- Karl Andrew Gye
- Lawrence Barber
- Luke Jacob Togo
- Luke John Bevan
- Nahdia Noter
- Scott Maxwell Johnson
- Vaughan Scott Cumming