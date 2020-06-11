Menu
Crime

NAMED: 14+ people to appear in Tweed court today

Jodie Callcott
11th Jun 2020 6:00 AM
Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is everyone listed for court today:

  • Carl Andrew Gye
  • Cody Paul Logan-Duncan
  • Cory Mark Togo
  • Daniel Youngman
  • Gillian Maree Laurie
  • John James Morris
  • Kana Samuel patrick
  • Karl Andrew Gye
  • Lawrence Barber
  • Luke Jacob Togo
  • Luke John Bevan
  • Nahdia Noter
  • Scott Maxwell Johnson
  • Vaughan Scott Cumming

