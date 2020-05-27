NAMED: 15+ people to appear at Tweed Court today
Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.
Here is everyone listed for court today:
- Aaron Michael Clarke
- Ashley Boyce Mansfield
- Blake John Ryan
- Codey Jonathon Keenan
- Cody Jai Thomason
- Hoby Stephen John Fields
- James Albert Honnery
- John Roland Byrne
- Kate Louise Bruhn
- Kees Cornelius Langelaar
- Maxwell Barden
- Rodney Barry Hoole
- Scott James Bolton
- Shelley Garner
- Troy Gregory John Fuller
- Vaughan Scott Cummings