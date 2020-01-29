NAMED: 24 people to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Local Court today.
- Aaron Plilippe-Collett
- Ashley Boyce Mansfield
- Benjamin John Charles
- Blair Wilson
- Callum Tom Fitzgerald
- Christopher Glen Wilson
- Gabriela Barrientos
- Glenn Cameron Luke
- Joanna Smith
- John Levi Currie
- Joshua Peter Cimpa
- Joshua Peter Cimpa
- Joshua Reck
- Kris Brendan Collins
- Mahina Glory o te Tamaira
- Nicholas Borsovszky
- Oliver Christian-Hayes
- Rick Chappel
- Robert Tekahurrangi Godinet
- Rodney John Edwards
- Scott Mitchell Hannah
- Susan Joan Levy
- Tyson Jeffrey Munro
- Zane Susca