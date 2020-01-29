Menu
Tweed Heads Local Court
Crime

NAMED: 24 people to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today

Jodie Callcott
29th Jan 2020 8:57 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Local Court today.

  • Aaron Plilippe-Collett
  • Ashley Boyce Mansfield
  • Benjamin John Charles
  • Blair Wilson
  • Callum Tom Fitzgerald
  • Christopher Glen Wilson
  • Gabriela Barrientos
  • Glenn Cameron Luke
  • Joanna Smith
  • John Levi Currie
  • Joshua Peter Cimpa
  • Joshua Reck
  • Kris Brendan Collins
  • Mahina Glory o te Tamaira
  • Nicholas Borsovszky
  • Oliver Christian-Hayes
  • Rick Chappel
  • Robert Tekahurrangi Godinet
  • Rodney John Edwards
  • Scott Mitchell Hannah
  • Susan Joan Levy
  • Tyson Jeffrey Munro
  • Zane Susca

