Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed Heads Local Court
Tweed Heads Local Court
Crime

NAMED: 39 people appearing in Tweed Heads Local Court today

Jodie Callcott
22nd Jan 2020 8:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Local Court today.

  • Adam Stephen Thompson
  • Angga Sapria Malik
  • Ben Johnson
  • Daniel Caine Holland
  • Daniel James Randall
  • Elijah John Devlin
  • Elizabeth Oriamy Ojulu
  • Grant Anthony Dalziell
  • Izak Joshua Luhrs
  • Jasmine Peta Gundy
  • Jason Mark James
  • Jason Pascoe
  • Jharne Emilee Edwards
  • John Michael Prisk
  • John Roland Byrne
  • Joshua Hough
  • Kayne Deighton Lines
  • Kevin James Pettiford
  • Kris Brendan Collins
  • Lance Thomas Aaskov
  • Laurence Charles Brown
  • Leah Jean O’Connor
  • Leslie Blair Cole
  • Matthew John Baker
  • Matthew Troy Whitelock
  • Paul Clemens
  • Ray Kenneth Brooks
  • Richard Gordon Cooper
  • Richard Raymond le Thorn
  • Romeo le Thorn
  • Sheridan Dianne Stewart
  • Teague Lincoln Togo
  • Timothy Bretz
  • Timothy James Coates
  • Tracy Ruth Mackenzie
  • Tye David Jackson
  • Wayne Bradley Garner
  • Wayne Weibel
  • William Alfred King
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lawyer renews calls to scrap drug driving law

        premium_icon Lawyer renews calls to scrap drug driving law

        News A medicinal cannabis user’s drug driving charges were dismissed in a landmark court case, renewing calls for reform.

        Faces of a tragedy: Human toll of NSW bushfires

        Faces of a tragedy: Human toll of NSW bushfires

        News Here we remember the 21 men and women who lost their lives.

        New storm warning issued for southeast Queensland

        New storm warning issued for southeast Queensland

        Weather 'Very dangerous' storm slams southeast Queensland.