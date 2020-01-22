NAMED: 39 people appearing in Tweed Heads Local Court today
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Local Court today.
- Adam Stephen Thompson
- Angga Sapria Malik
- Ben Johnson
- Daniel Caine Holland
- Daniel James Randall
- Elijah John Devlin
- Elizabeth Oriamy Ojulu
- Grant Anthony Dalziell
- Izak Joshua Luhrs
- Jasmine Peta Gundy
- Jason Mark James
- Jason Pascoe
- Jharne Emilee Edwards
- John Michael Prisk
- John Roland Byrne
- Joshua Hough
- Kayne Deighton Lines
- Kevin James Pettiford
- Kris Brendan Collins
- Lance Thomas Aaskov
- Laurence Charles Brown
- Leah Jean O’Connor
- Leslie Blair Cole
- Matthew John Baker
- Matthew Troy Whitelock
- Paul Clemens
- Ray Kenneth Brooks
- Richard Gordon Cooper
- Richard Raymond le Thorn
- Romeo le Thorn
- Sheridan Dianne Stewart
- Teague Lincoln Togo
- Timothy Bretz
- Timothy James Coates
- Tracy Ruth Mackenzie
- Tye David Jackson
- Wayne Bradley Garner
- Wayne Weibel
- William Alfred King