Tweed Heads Local Court Michael Doyle
NAMED: +50 people to appear in Tweed court today

Jessica Lamb
by
17th Aug 2020 9:29 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.
Here is everyone listed for court today:

  • Adam Barkey
  • Aidain Hilton
  • Andrew Alex Murray
  • Anthony James Devine
  • Antony Joseph Maranic
  • Baylee Brett Scott
  • Carol Lawson
  • Cheyne Clifford Warren
  • Christopher John Mantell
  • Clinton MacDonald
  • Daniel Adam Kucza
  • Daniel William Bark
  • Darragh Galligan
  • David Leroy Atkinson
  • David William Frank Hill
  • Dean Leslie Rubach
  • Duncan Phillip Smith
  • Elizabeth Tuimalealiifano
  • Izac King
  • Jacob Leonard Adcock
  • Jamie Peter Burrows
  • Janelle Ann Hall
  • Jasmine Cunningham
  • Jasmine Patricia Ray
  • Jason Robert McKay
  • Jayden Kyle Bird
  • Jessica Homans
  • Joshua David Gunthorpe
  • Joshua James Paton
  • Justin John Molony
  • Justin Lee Cretan
  • Kylie Marie Teague
  • Leone Browne
  • Luke Daniel Atkins
  • Mahina Glory o te Tamaira
  • Mark Campbell Cilchrist
  • Matthew Eric Robinson
  • Matthew John Baker
  • Matthew Paul Scicluna
  • Meredith Simpson
  • Mia Gudenswager
  • Michael Andrew Robinson
  • Michael Anthony Sharp
  • Michael Dedman
  • Nathan Corey Rowe
  • Peter Michael Kenny
  • Samuel Robert Crouche
  • Sandra Aldridge
  • Sara Robins
  • Stacey Louise Urquhart
  • Tammara Seakins
  • Wayne Dyer
  • Zachary Forster
 

