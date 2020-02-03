Menu
Tweed Heads Local Court
NAMED: 61 people to appear in Tweed court today

Jodie Callcott
3rd Feb 2020 9:39 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Local Court today.

  • Adam Michael Barclay
  • Aileen Cantoni
  • Allie Louise Alex
  • Benjamin Jacob Carstairs
  • Billee Kathleen Holdsworth
  • Blair William Smith
  • Blake Don Brown
  • Bo Vanek
  • Braiden James Thomapson-Steen
  • Brendan Jarrod Dean
  • Callum Tom Fitzgerald
  • Coby Richard Lewis
  • David Andrew Gardiner
  • David William Frank Hill
  • Dean Garth Whitford
  • Dianna Amelia Joan Porter
  • Duncan McKellar Stewart
  • Garry Paul Taylor
  • Gene Paul Knox
  • Graham Norman Bell
  • Hoby Stephen John Fields
  • Jack Connor Maybon
  • Jack Tulloch
  • Jackson McKenzie
  • Jaclyn Nottle
  • Jacob Paul Carcary
  • Jacob Wood
  • Jamie Peter Burrows
  • Jarrod Steven Skimmings
  • Joel Barrett
  • John Lesley Rollason
  • Jonathon Luke Prestwidge
  • Karlie Scott
  • Keeden Daniel Phillips
  • Kurt Thomas Meagher
  • Lachlan Raymond Oxley
  • Luke Martin
  • Lyndon Haydon Harding
  • Lyndon Hayden Glass
  • Margot Ellen Lees
  • Matthew Charles Byrnes
  • Matthew Paul Scicluna
  • Michael John Molloy
  • Morris Charles Vickery
  • Nathan Daniel Joyce
  • Nathan James Windley
  • Rebecca Eve
  • Richard Alexander Addenbrooke
  • Robert Haynes
  • Samuel Hayden Ross
  • Samuel Thorton
  • Saul Sakiusa Scoble
  • Shaun David Smith
  • Tammarra Seakins
  • Thomas James Cahill
  • Thomas Robert Bergamin
  • Troy McLeay Aberdeen
  • Tyrell Jao Winnett
  • Vincent Jospeh Marie Lheriau
  • Wayne Bradley Garner
  • Wendy Anne Beetham

