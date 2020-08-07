NAMED: Man charged over fatal crash fronts court

The Gold Coast man charged after a fatal crash in the Tweed fronted court.

A GOLD Coast man accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal Tweed car crash was released from hospital in time to face court in person.

Shannon James Murray appeared in custody flanked by correctional service officers in Tweed Heads Local Court in a ripped blue shirt, face mask and without shoes just after 2pm today.

The 30-year-old was facing charges of dangerous driving causing death, speeding more than 45km/hr over the speed limit, failing to stop and help after a fatal crash and driving on a licence which had been expired for two years or more, speeding and negligent driving.

Police allege about 11.30pm on Tuesday, Mr Murray was driving a Mazda 3 north on the Pacific Hwy, near Kennedy Dr in Tweed Heads, when he crashed the car into the back of a Kia hatchback.

Police will allege Mr Murray was travelling more than 170km/h in a sign posted 100km/h zone at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Kia, 47-year-old Steven Morris, died at the scene.

Police allege Mr Murray and his 19-year-old passenger - who is not facing charges - left the crash site prior to the arrival of emergency services.

A short time later, police allegedly found the pair on nearby Kennedy Dr and arrested the men.

Mr Murray, from Molendinar, was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station before being transferred to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and mandatory testing.

The passenger was taken to Gold Coast Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mr Murray was released from the hospital today at about lunchtime.

In court documents, Sergeant Benjamin Buffett cited Mr Murray's "extensive traffic and criminal history in Queensland and NSW" as reasons police denied bail.

The bail decision also indicated the strength of the police case was strong as there was car video footage and CCTV video of the collision.

Defence lawyer Geoff Gallagher did not make an application for bail but flagged with Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy there may be one next week on August 13.

A police brief has been ordered for the case.