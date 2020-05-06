Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed Heads Local Court
Tweed Heads Local Court
Crime

NAMED: See the list of 15+ people to face Tweed Court today

Jodie Callcott
6th May 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Local Court today.

<< RELATED: Tweed's shameful crime statistic tops state >>

  • Aimee Lynette Draper
  • Benjamin Freriechs
  • Brendan Jarrod Dean
  • Daniel William Crooks
  • Jacqui Rae Cardilini
  • Jarrod Steven Skimmings
  • Joel James Noonan
  • Jordan Bruce Mason
  • Lars Wilkinson
  • Leonie Anne Loch
  • Matthew Charles Hurworth
  • Petrus Johannes Jacobs
  • Thomas Grover
  • Tyrone Jacob Godinet
  • Zakkery Anthony Harlan

More Stories

daily court list twdcrime twdnew. twdcourt twdpolice tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $45 FARES: Rock-bottom prices to reboot domestic travel

        premium_icon $45 FARES: Rock-bottom prices to reboot domestic travel

        Travel Tourists could be winging their way back into Queensland – and on airfares as low as $45 – as soon as the June school holidays.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        VIOLENT ATTACK: Inmate stabbed 35 times applies for bail

        premium_icon VIOLENT ATTACK: Inmate stabbed 35 times applies for bail

        Crime Man's lawyer says he's not 'travelling too well psychologically'

        History lost after Leagues Club went up in flames

        premium_icon History lost after Leagues Club went up in flames

        News The sense of loss in the Kingscliff community is almost palpable