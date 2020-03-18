Menu
Crime

NAMED: See the list of 20+ people to face court today

Jodie Callcott
18th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Local Court today.

  • Cephas Gyemore
  • Christopher James Taylor
  • Daniel James Randall
  • Dylan Harvey Voight
  • Jacob Keith Gleeson
  • James Eben O'Brien
  • Jasmine Peta Gundy
  • Jason Pascoe
  • John Mervyn Harvey
  • John Robert Morgan Calvert
  • Joshua Robert Funnell
  • Laurence Charles Brown
  • Leslie Blair Cole
  • Luke Martin
  • Michael Charles Cook
  • Nathan Roberts
  • Nigel Walker
  • Raluca Roman
  • Romeo le Thorn
  • Scott James Drager
  • Sheriden Diane Stewart
  • Teague Lincoln Togo
  • Tony Peter Robson
  • Wayne Leslie Young
  • Wayne Weibel
  • Zye Allen

