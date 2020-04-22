Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed Heads Local Court
Tweed Heads Local Court
News

NAMED: See the list of 25+ people to face Tweed court today

Jodie Callcott
22nd Apr 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Local Court today.

  • Abdelilah Choukri
  • Allen Anthony Whatman
  • Angga Sapria Malik
  • Cameron Jarrat Broderick
  • Cephas Gyemore
  • Daniel James Randall
  • Dylan Harvey Voight
  • Garry James Brush
  • Gordon Harold Tully
  • Graham Stephen Belcher
  • Honey J Danniels
  • Izak Joshua Luhrs
  • Jacob Keith Gleeson
  • James Patrick O'Keefe
  • Jason Mark James
  • Jaye Barney Rath
  • Kevin James Pettiford
  • Michael Charles Cook
  • Michael Georgiou
  • Nathan Roberts
  • Scott Edward Biber
  • Scott James Drager
  • Sheriden Diane Stewart
  • Stuart Charles Newman
  • Thomas Vincent Watkin
  • Tylar Grech
  • Wayne Weibel
  • Zye Allen

More Stories

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police hunt for armed man after major police operation

        Police hunt for armed man after major police operation

        News SEARCH for wanted, possibly armed man believed to be cause of Monday’s major police operation in Casino.

        Elliot calls on government to ensure Virgin’s viability

        premium_icon Elliot calls on government to ensure Virgin’s viability

        Politics Federal Labor MP calls on the government to support Virgin airlines

        NSW sets return to school date

        NSW sets return to school date

        Education NSW starts phased approach to back to school

        NSW suburbs with the most COVID-19 fines

        premium_icon NSW suburbs with the most COVID-19 fines

        News NSW regional towns copping the most COVID-19 fines