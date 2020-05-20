Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AN OCEAN Shores man will remain behind bars until May, after his bail was refused in the Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday
AN OCEAN Shores man will remain behind bars until May, after his bail was refused in the Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday Michael Doyle
Crime

NAMED: See the list of 30+ people to face Tweed Court today

Jodie Callcott
20th May 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Local Court today.

<< Gold Coast DJ caught hiding drugs under scrotum >>

  • Cameron Jarrat Brodreck
  • Elijah John Devlin
  • Gordon Harold Tully
  • Graham Stephen Belcher
  • Honey J Daniels
  • James Patrick O'Keefe
  • Jasmine Peta Gundy
  • Jaye Barney Rath
  • Joanne McKinlay
  • John Mervyn Harvey
  • Joshua Robert Funnell
  • Lauren Claire Grainger
  • Leslie Blair Cole
  • Manh Thang Nguyen
  • Mark Francis Frost
  • Michael Charles Cook
  • Michael Robert Birch
  • Nathan Gavin
  • Nathan Roberts
  • Nigel Walker
  • Petrus Johannes Jacob
  • Philip David Emanuele
  • Raluca Roman
  • Romeo le Thorn
  • Scott Anthony Cornell
  • Scott Edward Biber
  • Shaniqua Butterworth
  • Teague Lincoln Togo
  • Thomas Alfred Grover
  • Thomas Vincent Watkin
  • Tony Peter Robson
  • Tylar Grech

<< Man charged over kidnapping 'haunted, sickened' by tragedy >>

More Stories

criminal charges twdcourt twdcrime twdnews tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bursting at the seams for a great Aussie holiday

        Bursting at the seams for a great Aussie holiday

        Travel The NSW government is ready to roll out a $300 million marketing plan to encourage Aussies to holiday in NSW once COVID restrictions are lifted.

        • 20th May 2020 5:14 AM
        Parents warned over return to schools

        Parents warned over return to schools

        News Pandemic is no excuse for children to be kept home

        • 20th May 2020 4:59 AM
        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones

        Regional travel restrictions lifted in NSW

        premium_icon Regional travel restrictions lifted in NSW

        Travel Premier reveals travel ban lift date