NAMED: See the list of 30+ people to face Tweed Court today

AN OCEAN Shores man will remain behind bars until May, after his bail was refused in the Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday

EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Local Court today.

Cameron Jarrat Brodreck

Elijah John Devlin

Gordon Harold Tully

Graham Stephen Belcher

Honey J Daniels

James Patrick O'Keefe

Jasmine Peta Gundy

Jaye Barney Rath

Joanne McKinlay

John Mervyn Harvey

Joshua Robert Funnell

Lauren Claire Grainger

Leslie Blair Cole

Manh Thang Nguyen

Mark Francis Frost

Michael Charles Cook

Michael Robert Birch

Nathan Gavin

Nathan Roberts

Nigel Walker

Petrus Johannes Jacob

Philip David Emanuele

Raluca Roman

Romeo le Thorn

Scott Anthony Cornell

Scott Edward Biber

Shaniqua Butterworth

Teague Lincoln Togo

Thomas Alfred Grover

Thomas Vincent Watkin

Tony Peter Robson

Tylar Grech

