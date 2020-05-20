NAMED: See the list of 30+ people to face Tweed Court today
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Local Court today.
- Cameron Jarrat Brodreck
- Elijah John Devlin
- Gordon Harold Tully
- Graham Stephen Belcher
- Honey J Daniels
- James Patrick O'Keefe
- Jasmine Peta Gundy
- Jaye Barney Rath
- Joanne McKinlay
- John Mervyn Harvey
- Joshua Robert Funnell
- Lauren Claire Grainger
- Leslie Blair Cole
- Manh Thang Nguyen
- Mark Francis Frost
- Michael Charles Cook
- Michael Robert Birch
- Nathan Gavin
- Nathan Roberts
- Nigel Walker
- Petrus Johannes Jacob
- Philip David Emanuele
- Raluca Roman
- Romeo le Thorn
- Scott Anthony Cornell
- Scott Edward Biber
- Shaniqua Butterworth
- Teague Lincoln Togo
- Thomas Alfred Grover
- Thomas Vincent Watkin
- Tony Peter Robson
- Tylar Grech
