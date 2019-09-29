Menu
Tweed Seagulls celebrate after beating Illawarra in the under 18s national championship game. Photo: SMPIMAGES.COM
Rugby League

NAMED: Tweed Seagulls under 18s squad

Michael Doyle
29th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
A NEW squad has been selected for the Tweed Seagulls’ under-18 program as the club tries to replicate the success of last season.

The 2019 Seagulls were crowned national champions after thumping Illawarra in the title game earlier this season.

There will be plenty of expectations on the young shoulders of the 2020 group, but coach Tim Maccan believes he has a squad which will do the club proud.

“We had over 100 applicants at the trials, which is an indication of how good we went last season,” he said.

“All of the kids got a decent run and we confirmed a few talented kids we knew we had in the area and also picked up a few surprises, which is good.

“I think we have a really good squad and I am really looking forward to it.”

There is a core group of players from the national championship-winning side who are staying on this season, including star fullback Reece Walsh.

Maccan said his coaching staff were most pleased with the mix of younger and older players in this year’s squad.

He said the future of the club’s depth looked healthy as they worked to cement themselves as one of the country’s best producers of young talent.

“We probably have a better mixture of ages across all of the positions than last season,” he said.

“There are understudies in each of the positions, which will help us going into the future.”

The club will begin pre-season training in November.

Tweed Seagulls

U18 squad

2020 season

Adam Christensen

Brendan Piakura

Brock Priestley

Bryton Nimo

Connor Te Kani

Deine Mariner

Dylan To’o

Ediq Ambrosyev

Ethan Lowe

Izzy Higgins

Jack Smith

Jahream Bula

Jaiden West

Jordan Lewis

Josh Dearden

Jotham Russell

JT Manuofetoa

Kalen Ngamanu

Klese Haas

Kruz Rimene

Matt Wilton-Waldron

Reece Walsh

Sam Sowery

Taine Ujdur-Berghan

Tate Roberts

Troy Duckett

Xavier Savage

Yorel Alapaki

Zane Jefferies

Tweed Daily News

