NAMED: Tweed Seagulls under 18s squad
A NEW squad has been selected for the Tweed Seagulls’ under-18 program as the club tries to replicate the success of last season.
The 2019 Seagulls were crowned national champions after thumping Illawarra in the title game earlier this season.
There will be plenty of expectations on the young shoulders of the 2020 group, but coach Tim Maccan believes he has a squad which will do the club proud.
“We had over 100 applicants at the trials, which is an indication of how good we went last season,” he said.
“All of the kids got a decent run and we confirmed a few talented kids we knew we had in the area and also picked up a few surprises, which is good.
“I think we have a really good squad and I am really looking forward to it.”
There is a core group of players from the national championship-winning side who are staying on this season, including star fullback Reece Walsh.
Maccan said his coaching staff were most pleased with the mix of younger and older players in this year’s squad.
He said the future of the club’s depth looked healthy as they worked to cement themselves as one of the country’s best producers of young talent.
“We probably have a better mixture of ages across all of the positions than last season,” he said.
“There are understudies in each of the positions, which will help us going into the future.”
The club will begin pre-season training in November.
Tweed Seagulls
U18 squad
2020 season
Adam Christensen
Brendan Piakura
Brock Priestley
Bryton Nimo
Connor Te Kani
Deine Mariner
Dylan To’o
Ediq Ambrosyev
Ethan Lowe
Izzy Higgins
Jack Smith
Jahream Bula
Jaiden West
Jordan Lewis
Josh Dearden
Jotham Russell
JT Manuofetoa
Kalen Ngamanu
Klese Haas
Kruz Rimene
Matt Wilton-Waldron
Reece Walsh
Sam Sowery
Taine Ujdur-Berghan
Tate Roberts
Troy Duckett
Xavier Savage
Yorel Alapaki
Zane Jefferies