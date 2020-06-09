NAMES: 15+ people appearing in Tweed court today
Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.
Here is everyone listed for court today:
<< Festival-goer faces the music after attacking female officer >>
- Aaron John Wickert
- Ashleigh Erica Deahm
- Benjamin Carl John Grading
- Brandon James Wilkinson
- Brendon Josef Clark
- Carl Peterson
- Jarrod Raymond Hemsworth
- Joanna Smith
- Kees Cornelius Langelaar
- Mathew Gouta Owen
- Mitchell James Prestage
- Nathan Corey Rowe
- Nicholas Dane Rudman
- Shane Anthony King
- Stuart James Amos
- Tane Charles Morgan