Tweed Heads Local Court
Crime

NAMES: 15+ people appearing in Tweed court today

Jodie Callcott
9th Jun 2020 5:30 AM
Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is everyone listed for court today:

  • Aaron John Wickert
  • Ashleigh Erica Deahm
  • Benjamin Carl John Grading
  • Brandon James Wilkinson
  • Brendon Josef Clark
  • Carl Peterson
  • Jarrod Raymond Hemsworth
  • Joanna Smith
  • Kees Cornelius Langelaar
  • Mathew Gouta Owen
  • Mitchell James Prestage
  • Nathan Corey Rowe
  • Nicholas Dane Rudman
  • Shane Anthony King
  • Stuart James Amos
  • Tane Charles Morgan
