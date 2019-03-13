Naomi's hardship inspires her hard work

CHAMPION: Kelly Sawden presenting the Woman of the Year award to Naomi Day.

NAOMI Day has endured a tragedy few can comprehend but has used that pain to create change in her community.

Mrs Day was awarded the 2019 Woman of the Year award at last weekend's Heart of Woman ceremony.

Mrs Day lost her son Kyran in 2013 after he was misdiagnosed. An error that led to Kyran's untimely death.

Since then Ms Day has put countless hours into the Clinical Excellence Commission's REACH campaign.

REACH is an escalation process for anyone to use in NSW hospitals if they think something is wrong.

Mrs Day said she was humbled to have been named Woman of the Year.

"I feel amazing knowing that I am an inspiration for women to know that the hard work that has been contributed to the REACH escalation process is being recognised,” she said.

"To lose a child to a preventable death and to promise Kyran that we won't stop until change is made - that we will continue to fight for justice and being able to be an advocate for REACH and all parents and families.”

Mrs Day hoped her story would be an inspiration for all women in the Tweed and Gold Coast communities to make a difference.

She said if you believed in something and were passionate then women should always strive to achieve their goals.

"Always follow your dreams and aspirations, if you want to make changes in your community don't stop until it's done.”

"Be the voice and raise your hand to whatever needs to be done to ensure the changes are made.”