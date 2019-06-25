Narrow defeats headline tough round for Tweed rugby union

Coolangatta-Tweed Barbarians were brave in defeat last weekend.

Coolangatta-Tweed Barbarians were brave in defeat last weekend. Contributed

IT WAS a tough week for rugby union sides on the Tweed, with losses across two competitions.

Coolangatta-Tweed showed plenty of heart in their Division Three Gold Coast Rugby Union match against the Hinterland Celtics.

Going into half time down 5-0, the Baa Baas needed to come out strong at the start of the second half.

In a tight back-and-forth battle, the Baa Baas were able to level the game through a Bayden Hildrew try, but then ran out of steam in the final 10 minutes.

A Celtics try and penalty goal gave them the 13-5 win.

Baa Baas coach Leon Darmody said his was proud of the efforts displayed by his side.

"The players were magnanimous in defeat,” Darmody said.

"Their spirit and enthusiasm is exemplary.”

Darmody said he was happy with the way his side were able to come back from a deficit, in what was their first game of the season on their home field.

Casuarina Beach over-run by Casino

IN the Far North Coast competition, Casuarina Beach have suffered just their third loss of the season to Casino.

The Barbarians looked solid in the first half, and took a handy 19-10 lead into the break.

But Casino produced some of their best rugby of the season to mount a charge the Barbarians couldn't stop.

Josef Lalabalavu was a star for Casino, scoring two tries in their 29-27 win.

Casuarina Beach has now dropped to third on the ladder, as Lennox Heads moves into second following their win over Bangalow.