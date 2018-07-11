Nathan set to take centre stage

A LIFE on the stage, performing and entertaining others, is the dream of many a young person, no more so than Terranora's Nathan Johnston.

Now in its fourth year, the annual Night of Abilities, is the fruition of Nathan's dream and has grown to become well and truly entrenched as a night not to be missed on the Tweed calendar.

The annual charity event gives young people with a disability the chance to showcase their incredible talents. Nathan, 27, and who lives with Down Syndrome, will be the host of the event once again, after last year's sell-out success raised more than $4000 for Kids in Need.

"This is its fourth year running and it all came out of Nathan's head,” said his proud mum Elaine Johnston.

"It all started a few years ago when I asked Nathan what he wanted to do with his life and he said he wanted to sing and dance to all of the people. And I thought, okay, we can do that!”

Nathan will be one of eight performers on the night.

The event comes hot on the heels of another success for Nathan - this time on the silver screen as the star of a just-released short film entitled The Cover.

The five-minute movie, filmed over four days in locations across the Tweed, has been entered into the Focus on Ability Short Film Festival 2018 by Pottsville film-maker Mack Lindon and has already attracted over 750 views.

"It's an amazing little film,” said Elaine.

"It is very moving and touches on boundaries about what you would do in this situation. Nathan loved it. It was released about three weeks ago and the phones haven't stopped.”

View it at www.focusonability.com.au