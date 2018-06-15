Nationals deny job loss claims

Lismore MP Thomas George continues to deny jobs have been lost at the Murwillumbah Firearms Registry.

LISMORE MP Thomas George says he will not acknowledge job cuts at the Murwillumbah Firearms Registry until he sees some "evidence”.

Fifteen workers at the registry have been told by management their jobs will be slashed at the end of the month, with a further 15 to go in the near future.

It is understood the long-term workers had been placed on month-to-month contracts which were previously renewed every month.

But Mr George is adamant no jobs have been lost.

"I've been assured by the Police Minister that no positions have been lost,” he said.

"Two people have contacted me and when I asked for paperwork, no one has any at all. When I ask for evidence, no one can produce anything. Every time I get hearsay I can't make definite statements.”

Union representatives met with the workers last week, who held up signs stating "No job cuts” and "Save our jobs”.

Public Service Association general secretary Stewart Little said the jobs being cut from the registry were "real jobs, performed by real people, with real families”.

"If Mr George has information that contradicts what workers have been told by departmental managers, then we would love to hear it,” he said.

"Unfortunately, Mr George was invited to meet with workers who are affected by the job cuts last week, but he did not respond to the invitation and failed to show up on the day.”

State Labor candidate Craig Elliot said it was "deceptive and cruel” to deny the job losses. "The fact is 30 workers employed on full-time contracts have been told their contracts will not be renewed.”