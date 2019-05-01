Menu
Login
CLOSE RACE: Nationals' candidate for Richmond Matthew Fraser and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack were in the Tweed.
CLOSE RACE: Nationals' candidate for Richmond Matthew Fraser and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack were in the Tweed. Rick Koenig
Politics

Nationals' Fraser optimistic at pre-poll

Michael Doyle
by
1st May 2019 4:51 PM

NATIONALS candidate for Richmond Matthew Fraser claims he is still a massive underdog to win the seat, but is gaining confidence after the first days of pre-poll.

Votes have already been cast for the May 18 Federal Election, as residents take advantage of the early voting option.

Mr Fraser, who has been campaigning at pre-poll stations across the electorate, said he believes there are good positive signs for his party in the seat.

"I am quite surprised at the amount of former Labor voters who have told me 'Matthew, I have always voted Labor but not this time',” he said.

"I have asked them why they have changed their vote, and there are a few key issues.”

Mr Fraser told the Tweed Daily News he understood that proposed changes to superannuation, the Coalition-titled "retiree tax” and a distrust of the Labor party was swaying votes away from incumbent MP Justine Elliot.

"It is going to be a tough fight against the Green preference machine and it will come down to the wire I am sure,” Mr Fraser said.

auspol australia decides 2019 federal election 2019 matthew fraser nationals richmond
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Tweed cops hunt alleged thieves

    Tweed cops hunt alleged thieves

    Crime Have you seen these men?

    Labor pledges boost to dental

    Labor pledges boost to dental

    Politics $1,000 worth of free essential dental care promised by Labor

    GIG GUIDE: Where to watch live music this week

    GIG GUIDE: Where to watch live music this week

    Whats On Complete guide to live entertainment in the Tweed

    Byron parent refused bail after allegedly stabbing teacher

    Byron parent refused bail after allegedly stabbing teacher

    Crime The woman was found in her backyard covered in blood.