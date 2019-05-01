Nationals' Fraser optimistic at pre-poll

CLOSE RACE: Nationals' candidate for Richmond Matthew Fraser and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack were in the Tweed.

CLOSE RACE: Nationals' candidate for Richmond Matthew Fraser and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack were in the Tweed. Rick Koenig

NATIONALS candidate for Richmond Matthew Fraser claims he is still a massive underdog to win the seat, but is gaining confidence after the first days of pre-poll.

Votes have already been cast for the May 18 Federal Election, as residents take advantage of the early voting option.

Mr Fraser, who has been campaigning at pre-poll stations across the electorate, said he believes there are good positive signs for his party in the seat.

"I am quite surprised at the amount of former Labor voters who have told me 'Matthew, I have always voted Labor but not this time',” he said.

"I have asked them why they have changed their vote, and there are a few key issues.”

Mr Fraser told the Tweed Daily News he understood that proposed changes to superannuation, the Coalition-titled "retiree tax” and a distrust of the Labor party was swaying votes away from incumbent MP Justine Elliot.

"It is going to be a tough fight against the Green preference machine and it will come down to the wire I am sure,” Mr Fraser said.