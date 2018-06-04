Nationals say no jobs lost at Murwillumbah gun registry

Lismore MP Thomas George has denied claims 30 jobs would be lost at the Murwillumbah Firearms Registry.

LISMORE MP Thomas George has hit back after State Labor candidate Craig Elliot claimed 30 jobs would be lost at the Murwillumbah Fire Arms Registry.

Mr Elliot, along with NSW North Coast Shadow Minister Walt Secord, slammed Mr George and Tweed MP Geoff Provest last week for their "ongoing assault on frontline services across regional NSW”.

They said 15 jobs would be slashed at the gun registry by the end of the month with a further 15 to go in the near future.

They also expressed concern about community safety with the reduction in staff at the NSW Firearms Registry.

But Mr George today said no jobs would be cut from the registry, but hinted at changes in the organisation's structure.

"The NSW Police Force has confirmed no jobs have been lost at the Firearms Registry in Murwillumbah, contrary to Labor scaremongering,” he said.

"I move to reassure residents that community safety is and always will be a priority for the Berejiklian Barilaro Government.

"Moving forward I will work with Minister for Police Troy Grant to make sure there will be more permanent positions as a result of any structural changes which may occur in the future.

"Before the Labor Party makes public comments, it would do Members like Walt Secord well to leave the shadows of Sydney's skyscrapers and do some real research first.”