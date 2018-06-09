Natural remedies need correct dose to work

"I TRIED those natural remedies and they didn't work.”

I wish I hadn't heard this statement as much as I have over the years. Especially when as the conversation progresses it emerges that the disgruntled one wasn't taking a therapeutic dose, making their self-exploration of natural therapies futile.

The 'therapeutic dose' is technical speak for taking enough of a herb or nutrient to actually make a difference. The dose at which treatment becomes effective has often been discerned through a combination of laboratory research and clinical experience.

Fish oils are a great example of challenges with dosing that most people don't know about.

Depending on whether you purchased a high-strength or low-strength product, each capsule will contain a certain proportion of EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), the fatty acids that do the work. The rest of the capsule is made up of just plain oil.

A high-strength fish oil contains about 600mg of EPA and DHA in every 1000mg capsule, a low-strength fish oil about half that.

The amount of EPA and DHA required to ease a chronic condition like arthritis varies widely, but from my experience a therapeutic dose means at least 1800mg of EPA/DHA per day. That's three high- strength capsules. So if you tried one low-strength fish oil capsule per day and wondered why it didn't work, this could be why.

Mental health or acute rheumatoid arthritis treatment may need up to 5000mg EPA/DHA per day.

Your practitioner goes through a similar process as with other natural remedies like herbs, vitamins and minerals: assessing the therapeutic dose required, then measuring this against the intensity of the presenting condition.

The dose point is different for everyone: some folk are more sensitive and only need a tiny dose or do best on the energetic remedies instead. Others need the robust herbs and high-dose nutrients to make a difference.

You can get a measure of what dose of nutrients you need from organic acids testing, a relatively new functional test that examines what's left over in your urine from biochemical reactions.

From this, a calculation is done of how much you need of each nutrient. This is particularly handy when treating a chronic problem that needs ongoing management. So don't give up on natural therapies just because your self-prescribing didn't work.

Olwen Anderson is a naturopath and counsellor. Visit www.olwenanderson.com.au.