Naughty detail hidden in Poh’s shirt

Poh Ling Yeow is known for her cheeky personality, but the chef took it one step further with the naughty t-shirt she wore on Friday.

The chef, who took to Instagram with a seemingly innocent selfie, warned her fans to 'zoom in' to her shirt to discover the X-rated scene.

"You might wanna zoom in on my top. There's an incident happening on the right," Poh wrote alongside a mushroom and laughing emoji.

Poh pointed out the naughty detail on her shirt.

The shirt was a big hit with her fans, who found it absolutely hilarious.

"That's a ripper!" wrote one fan.

"That top is a lot and I love it," said another.

Poh was thrown back onto our television screens this year when she joined MasterChef for it's Back to Win series featuring past season contestants.

While the chef didn't win, she did manage to win over an abundance of new fans.

Poh quickly became known for her signature move of staring into her oven during high intensity scenes, usually when there was only a few seconds left on the MasterChef clock.

As it turns out - there's a reason the reality star took to gazing at her food as it cooked each challenge, and it makes a lot of sense.

Explaining the "method to her madness" on The Project at the time, the season one star admitted it's a question she's often faced with.

"Everyone says - are you trying to make it cook faster?" she told guest panellist Steve Price, who had remarked that she'd turned him into "an oven starer" too.

"There is actually a purpose to it, because I'm watching to see if I need to crank it up," she explained.

Staring into the oven became Poh's signature move.

"If I see it's browning too much, I lower the temperature again. So I'm actually watching to see how I can keep adjusting, because of course, the time frames are always a little bit unrealistic. So I am actually … I am actually doing it for a reason," she said.

With the chef becoming a household name (once again) in 2020, fans became stunned with her age.

Much to their surprise, Poh is 47-years-old.

She certainly doesn't look it!

POH IS 47 YEARS OLD.....I-.....WHO LOOKS LIKE THAT AT 47??? — 🤬🤬🤬 (@stvpidbaby) April 14, 2020

Po runs a cafe in Adelaide. She was runner up to Julie Goodwin in the very first season of MasterChef in 2009.

