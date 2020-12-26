NAUGHTY DRIVERS: Christmas chaos on our state roads

WHILE the roads may have been less busy over the Christmas period, there has been plenty to keep our police busy enforcing safety and the law over the holiday period.

And while the messaging has again emphasised the need to take care on our roads, the list of wild behaviour on our road goes on, even just two days in.

While there was only one minor traffic incident noted on the roads of the Clarence Valley, which did not require police assistance, there were some local incidents.

A 20-year-old man was detected allegedly speeding by police at Bonville he was allegedly driving northbound at a speed of 192km/h.

The driver had allegedly attempted to evade police, he was fined more than $2,500 for speeding in excess of 45km/h over the posted limit.

Later on in the day, just after 4pm, a 17-year-old P1 driver was detected at 150km/h in a 110km/h zone near Corindi on the Pacific Highway

>>> RELATED: Horror Christmas day crash on Northern Rivers Road

Across the state, it began on Thursday night after a P-plate driver was charged after a man died in a crash in Sydney's southwest.

Officers attached to South West Metropolitan Highway Patrol attempted to stop the driver of a Lancer shortly after 11.20pm Thursday December, after it was detected allegedly travelling above the speed limit.

Police activated lights and sirens and attempted to catch up to the vehicle; however, a short time later the vehicle struck a power pole on Eastwood Road, Leppington. Both occupants were thrown from the vehicle, with an 18-year-old man - who was a front-seat passenger - dying at the scene.

The driver, also aged 18, was taken to Liverpool Hospital under police guard for treatment for arm injuries and mandatory testing.

About 5:30pm yesterday (Friday 25 December 2020), the driver was discharged from hospital and was taken to Narellan Police Station where he was charged with nine offences

• Aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death - escaping pursuit

• Aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death - speed >45 over limit

• Dangerous driving occasioning death - drive speed dangerous

• Negligent driving (occasioning death)

NSW Police have released details of some other incidents occurring throughout the state, as well as a rundown on how many offences have been detected.

Just before 9am Thursday, officers from Sutherland Traffic and Highway Patrol stopped a Bentley on the Bangor Bypass, Barden Ridge, after it was allegedly detected travelling at 159 km/h in a signposted 80 km/h zone. The driver, a 43-year-old Menai man, was issued an infringement for exceed speed more than 45km/h and his licence was suspended.

Just before 10am, officers from New England Traffic and Highway Patrol detected a Toyota Aurion allegedly exceeding the speed limit on the Newell Highway, Gurley. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver a 37-year-old man was arrested for an outstanding warrant. He drove away from police and a pursuit was initiated and the Toyota was again stopped further down the highway, north of Moree, after road spikes were successfully deployed. The man was taken to Moree Police Station where he was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, P1 driver exceed speed, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous and resist officer in execution of duty. The warrant was executed, and he was refused bail to appear before Tamworth Bail Court today. The man's provisional licence was also suspended.

About 3.30pm, police were called to Burley Griffin Way, Stockinbingal, near Cootamundra, after a Mitsubishi van lost control and left the roadway, crashing on its side. The driver, a 25-year-old man from Cabramatta, was subjected to a roadside breath test returning a positive result. He was taken to Cootamundra Police Station where a breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.175. He was issued a court attendance notice for High Range PCA and is due to appear at Cootamundra Local Court on Monday 1 February 2021. His licence was also suspended.

Just after 4pm, police attempted to stop a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Lake Heights Road, in the Wollongong suburb of Lake Heights, for excess speed. The rider failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated travelling through local streets before the motorcycle crashed on Karrabah Crescent and the rider ran off. The rider, a 30-year-old man, was arrested shortly after and charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly -Drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, use unregistered motor vehicle on road, and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen. He is due to appear at Wollongong Local Court today.

Just before 5.30pm, officers from Leichhardt Traffic and Highway Patrol were performing speed enforcement duties on Fitzroy Street, Marrickville when they detected a vehicle travelling at 188km/h in a signposted 50 km/h zone. The driver, a 27-year-old man, produced an international licence. He was issued an infringement for exceed speed more than 45km/h and his authority to drive in NSW was suspended for six months.

About 6.20pm, police stopped a Toyota HiLux utility on Irrigation Way, Yanco, near Griffith, and the driver, a 28-year-old man, was subjected to a random breath test, returning a positive result. Checks revealed his licence was endorsed suspended and the vehicle's registration was cancelled and during a subsequent search cannabis was located in the man's possession. He was arrested and a breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.030. He was charged with Special category driver drive with special range PCA, Drive motor vehicle while licence suspended, Cause or permit use of unregistered vehicle on road, and possess prohibited drug. He is due to appear in Leeton Local Court on Tuesday 9 March 2021.

The results did not get better on Christmas Day, with inner-city police catching four drivers over the limit within four hours on patrol.

About 5.40am, a male was stopped in relation to his speed. The male provided an international drivers licence and checks revealed the vehicle was also unregistered. The driver provided a positive roadside reading and was arrested. Back at the Police Station, the driver provided mid range reading of 0.128.

The driver was suspended and his international driving privileges to drive in NSW were revoked. The driver was issued several infringements for his speed and registration issues. The driver will front Court in 2021 for drink driving.

- About 6am, a male was stopped in Marrickville for testing. The male provided a positive roadside sample and was arrested for further testing. Back at the Police Station, the male provided a low range reading. He will also front Court in 2021.

- About 8am, a male was detected driving an unregistered vehicle on the Anzac Bridge. The male was stopped in Ultimo, providing a positive breath test and was arrested. Back at the Police Station, the male provided a low range reading. The male was issued several infringements and had his licence suspended.

- About 9am, General Duties Officers from Leichhardt Police Area Command stopped a male motorist in the local area. The male returned a positive roadside breath test and was arrested. Back at the Police Station, the male provided a mid range result of 0.108. The male's driver's licence was suspended and he will face court along with the other drivers at court in 2021.

Key statistics (progressive total on December 24):

Speed infringements: 833

Breath tests: 20,329

PCA charges: 23

Major crashes: 57

Fatalities: 1