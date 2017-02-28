NBN now reaches 15,000 in Tweed with more connections coming

THE NBN continues to be rolled out across the shire with more than 15,000 local homes and businesses now able to access the network.

The high-speed internet arrived in the region in May 2015 and work in coming months is expected to add a further 7300 homes to the network across Terranora, Murwillumbah, Hastings Point and Tweed Heads by mid-April.

Mike Marom, Telstra Country Wide Area general manager, said the service offered local businesses a heap of benefits.

"Tourism is the backbone of the Tweed Heads community,” he said. "And we are seeing real payoffs for local businesses who invest in the NBN network access for their guests.

"Fast broadband through Telstra on the NBN network can provide real advantages, from handling large volumes of online traffic to supporting online sales, as well as providing access to helpful tools like cloud computing and video collaboration.” He said tourism operators could use the NBN to manage online sales channels and extend their reach to customers. Visit a Telstra store for information.