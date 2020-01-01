NBN plagues Pauline’s NYE ‘Lonely Hearts Club’ call in show

Senator Pauline Hanson and chief of staff James Ashby to host the "Lonely Hearts New Year show.

FORMER Ipswich City Council member and Federal MP for Oxley, One Nation Senator, Pauline Hanson reached more than half a million Facebook viewers in her 'Lonely Hearts New Year' show on December 31.

Ms Hanson announced earlier this week she would have 16 lines open to take calls and a psychologist on hand to take calls to talk about their lives and give feedback on the country and its leaders.

The controversial senator and her staff took 720 phone calls in the six hours leading up to midnight, getting 100 callers to air, raising topics from family law, fairy farming, bushfires, Al Jazeera, Aboriginal issues, the UN and Australian soveriegnty.

"I love listening and learning from everyday Australians about the issues that matter to them, it's important to me, and tonight was an informative and worthwhile chance to hear from all corners of the country," she said.

"The show is a first in Australian politics, it hasn't been done before, I'm proud that One Nation is leading the field in this arena, and most importantly it gave me a chance to speak openly to residents around Australia, no topics off limits, in a live broadcast."

Some international viewers also commented that they were watching from Fiji, Canada, Malaysia and Pakistan.

Among the talkback guests, the duo spoke with a rural fire fighter who had been battling the fires in New South Wales, a Hong Kong student in Sydney who wanted to highlight the Hong Kong riots, a cleaner on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland who has struggled to get enough work, a pet owner in Sydney who claimed his dog was blamed for his neighbour's barking dog, dairy farmers, an 11-year-old with an interest in politics, a former head of the CFMEU, and even an elderly lady in a Victorian hospital recovering from a stroke.

The broadcast included serious conversation, emotional callers that needed comforting, a little bit of joking, and some friendly banter between the two hosts, showing off their strong working relationship together.

While the long six-hour broadcast was a big challenge, the event went off with relatively few gremlins - at one stage NBN issues caused phone dropouts, but it was rectified with a quick reset, that doubled as a toilet break for staff.

Senator Hanson and Mr Ashby also included a shout out to viewers in NSW, Victoria and Tasmania, who welcomed the New Year one hour earlier, but West Australians, who are two hours behind, had to spend the last hours of their year without the One Nation duo.

"Thankyou everyone for watching and taking part, best wishes for the New Year, take care," Ms Hanson said at the close of the event.

Senator Hanson noted that the Family Law Inquiry (which she instigated) starts soon and the Mandatory Code of Conduct for the Dairy Industry (which she achieved) has also come into effect from today.

The Lonely Hearts Facebook show is still available to watch, in two parts, on Senator Hanson's Facebook page, "Pauline Hanson Please Explain".