NBN rollout frustrates Tweed residents

WHERE'S THE NET: A worker laying down fibre optic cable as part of the NBN rollout. David Nielsen

TWEED residents are struggling to connect to the NBN, according to Richmond MP Justine Elliot.

Figures released by the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman earlier this month show a 159 per cent increase in complaints against NBN-related services.

While NBN data shows most of the Tweed Shire is able to sign up to the service, parts of Tweed Heads, Terranora and South Murwillumbah are yet to be connected.

Speaking in Federal Parliament this week, Mrs Elliot said there were still 40,000 premises in the Richmond electorate that weren't connected to the NBN, with many of those connections not expected to be completed until 2019.

"People tell me they are missing out on a vital service and business as a result of poor or non- existent telecommunications,” she said.

"Young people are unable to complete basic work for their primary, secondary and tertiary commitments as a result of poor downloads, slow speeds and constant dropouts.”

Mrs Elliot said many residents were contacting her directly to complain about the NBN rollout.

"These complaints include the huge blowout in rollout times, the lack of access, the slow and poor quality connection, the lack of communication between NBN Co and providers, and, of course, the usage of second-rate copper for the NBN,” Mrs Elliot said.

"Indeed, some locals even have the continuing problem of paying for a service that is not yet connected or a service that runs on slower speeds than they've been promised.”