NDIS opens up jobs for disabled Tweed workers

TEAMWORK: The staff at Synergy at Tweed Heads South are looking to expand. Scott Powick

WORK can be difficult to find for many people with a disability, but the rollout of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is making life a little easier for both employees and employers.

Synergy Group in Tweed Heads South hires about 50 people with varying disabilities on a food production line.

But as people continue to sign up to the NDIS, Synergy Group is looking to employ more people since the program has lifted the cap of its employment levels.

We chat to acting general manager Sarah Green about Synergy Group.

What does Synergy Group offer for people with disabilities?

We've been in the comm- unity around Murwillumbah and now here (in Tweed).

We've been helping the disabled community for about 40 years offering support, ongoing training, TAFE courses and long-term employment opportunity.

Some of our staff have been here for 15 years.

They wouldn't have much of an opportunity to work unless we were here.

We have one employee who when they started was hardly able to talk, so we got them sticking on labels and now they're almost running the full production line.

Why are you employing more people with disabilities?

We were capped to have 50 employees. Now we're rolling over to NDIS so we're not capped any more.

There's opportunity if they're doing an NDIS plan and they're looking for a job, we can help them.

If we get an influx of people, maybe we can look at extended hours.

How can people apply?

They need to have marked that they're looking for work or looking to keep a job on their form. The exact wording is key for them to get funding for our support.

Depending on their skills, we train them through everything from labelling the bags to filling and packaging the bags.

