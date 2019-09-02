Need to care for our special animals

Tweed Shire Council wants the community to look after our most vulnerable animals. Picture Glenn Hampson

FIVE iconic native species to the Tweed are being put under the spotlight as part of Threatened Species Day.

The annual day will be on Saturday, September 7, with the council wanting to highlight the importance of protecting koalas, Albert’s Lyrebird, Beach-stone and Bush-stone curlews and the Glossy-Black Cockatoo.

The council wants the community to recognise the dangers these animals face, especially from other animals and humans.

“Spring is when koalas are on the move and at risk from dogs, cars and can end up in strange locations,’ Tweed Shire Council’s Scott Hetherington said.

“It’s also when mums have their joeys with them so it’s important to drive with care, especially in koala zones.”

Dogs are also a major issue for the breeding of birds, which is why dogs are no longer permitted at the mouth of Cudgera Creek at Hastings Point.