Needles found in strawberries

"IF in doubt, throw them out” is the message as strawberries sold in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria are being recalled after they were contaminated with sewing needles.

Health officials and police sounded the alarm when needles were found hidden in at least three punnets supplied to Woolworths from a south-east Queensland farm.

People are being urged to throw away any strawberries bought since early last week. Steve Vivian

Consumers are being urged by Queensland's chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young to throw out strawberries purchased over the past week.

"There are two specific brands, Berry Obsession and Berrylicious,” Young said.

"It is one farm that this has occurred at, that is implicated, in south-east Queensland.

"I'm out here today to advise people if they've brought any strawberries in Queensland, NSW or Victoria since early last week, that they should dispose of them.

One consumer who found a needle in his strawberries isn't alone.

"If someone were to swallow a sewing needle it could get caught up in their gut."

Police launched an investigation on Sunday after a Queensland man reported swallowing a contaminated berry.

"I found a needle, bit into it by accident and it snapped in half - or what felt like it snapped in half - and my knee jerk reaction was to swallow," the man told 7 News.

"I found the other half of the needle in the strawberry. I was in complete shock."

Two people in Victoria have also alerted the authorities after similar experiences.

Woolworths removed strawberries from its shelves on Wednesday, and Dr Young said consumers can be confident purchasing them from Thursday.