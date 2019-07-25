NEGLECTED PUPPY: Can you help find who dumped injured pup?

The five-month-old border collies health has improved since being taken into care by the Clarence Valley Councils pound staff.

A DISTRESSING image of an emaciated border-collie pup outraged social media users in the Clarence Valley, and now Clarence Valley Council wants to find out who is responsible.

CLARENCE Valley animal control officers have called on the public for help to identify the person or people responsible for the mistreatment of the pup found abandoned near Eatonsville on July 17.

Regulatory services supervisor, Tim Brenton, said the five-month-old female had head injuries, was extremely emaciated and had little muscle tone when found by a member of the public near the old chicken farm about 3.30pm that day.

"The person who picked her up saw someone in a dark blue or black vehicle dump the dog but was more concerned about getting to the pup than getting the vehicle's number plate," he said.

"We are very keen to speak with the person in that vehicle or to anyone who recognises the dog and its possible owner. We believe they could help with our investigations."

Mr Brenton said the person who collected the dog did the right thing when they immediately took her to a vet for treatment where she was collected by pound staff the following day.

Mr Brenton said the dog's health was improving and she had put on about 1kg in weight since she was brought in.

"The wounds on her head are healing and her spirits are lifting," he said.

"One of our staff has been taking her home at night so she can get regular feeds - up to six times a day.

"She was so badly emaciated before that her stomach couldn't handle a feed large enough to get her through the day.

"If anyone knows anything about the dog we would love to hear from them. We can be contacted on 6641 7228."

