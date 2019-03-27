Neighbour Day could win you a new BBQ

NEIGHBOUR DAY: Take the time on Sunday, March 31 to build on your neighbourhood relationships.

IT IS one of the littler known events which is celebrated each year, but friendly neighbours have the chance to win a new barbecue.

Tweed Shire Council is offering a $500 Weber barbecue as part of the council's celebration of Neighbour Day.

Neighbour Day is this Sunday, March 31, and residents are being invited to host an event.

Neighbour Day is celebrated annually in Australia, and encourages people in their communities to come together and enjoy the company of those around them.

The celebration does not have to be extravagant to count in the raffle.

It can be a full-blown party which invites everyone in the street, are just a quiet cup of tea with your neighbour of 15 years.

By registering your event through the Tweed Shire Council website, you will go into the running to secure the Weber barbecue.

The council says the registration process should not take longer than 30 seconds and all registrations must be made by this Saturday, march 30, to be considered in the raffle.