Menu
Login
NEIGHBOUR DAY: Take the time on Sunday, March 31 to build on your neighbourhood relationships.
NEIGHBOUR DAY: Take the time on Sunday, March 31 to build on your neighbourhood relationships. CONTRIBUTED
News

Neighbour Day could win you a new BBQ

Michael Doyle
by
27th Mar 2019 5:00 AM

IT IS one of the littler known events which is celebrated each year, but friendly neighbours have the chance to win a new barbecue.

Tweed Shire Council is offering a $500 Weber barbecue as part of the council's celebration of Neighbour Day.

Neighbour Day is this Sunday, March 31, and residents are being invited to host an event.

Neighbour Day is celebrated annually in Australia, and encourages people in their communities to come together and enjoy the company of those around them.

The celebration does not have to be extravagant to count in the raffle.

It can be a full-blown party which invites everyone in the street, are just a quiet cup of tea with your neighbour of 15 years.

By registering your event through the Tweed Shire Council website, you will go into the running to secure the Weber barbecue.

The council says the registration process should not take longer than 30 seconds and all registrations must be made by this Saturday, march 30, to be considered in the raffle.

neighbour day tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Polite texts that hid dad’s deadly plan

    Polite texts that hid dad’s deadly plan

    News A girl, 4, and her dad were mysteriously found dead in sand dunes five years ago. Now their heartbreaking story has been revealed.

    Cars stolen, homes broken into during Kingscliff crime spree

    Cars stolen, homes broken into during Kingscliff crime spree

    Crime Two Audi sedans remain missing as police ask for assistance.

    Hospital must be built by 2022, says Labor MP

    Hospital must be built by 2022, says Labor MP

    Health Promise for free parking and retaining the old hospital must be kept

    ADF to recruit in the Tweed

    ADF to recruit in the Tweed

    News Recruiters will visit the region this Friday.