NEIGHBOUR DISPUTE: ‘I will f------ kill you and your dog’

A Tweed man has been sentenced after finding out his new neighbours were people he had an altercation with in a bar with.

A TWEED Heads man stood outside his neighbour’s home and threatened to kill him and his dog while brandishing a metal pole, a court heard.

Eric Warren Roberts appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to attempting to intimidate and having custody of an offensive implement in a public place.

Roberts’ defence solicitor Riley Owen told the court his new neighbours were people he had previously had an altercation with earlier in the year at a sports bar.

Mr Owen said the 51-year-old found out they were the same couple from the previous incident when he went over to greet his new neighbours.

Court documents reveal the man and wife saw Roberts standing at their front gate when they went to take their dog for a walk about 3.30pm on August 8.

The man told police Roberts was rambling, sounded drunk and did not move when asked.

Mr Owen said Roberts “over reacted quite considerably” when the couple told him to move and said they would put their dog on him.

When they returned home about 3.45pm, Roberts was seen standing across the road from their house holding a 30cm long black metal pole.

He yelled ‘come over here c---, tough man, I will f------ kill you and your dog’.

The couple went inside and called police while Roberts continued yelling abuse.

The man came out and told Roberts if he came onto their property he would hit him.

Roberts walked away and was found by police intoxicated and sitting on a chair outside his unit.

Mr Owen said Roberts had removed himself from the situation.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy convicted and sentenced Roberts to a two year Community Corrections Order for each charge.