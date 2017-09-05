Neighbours fed up with noise from Burringbar farm

LOUD NOISES: Burringbar residents Debra Minto and Kate Paszkowski don't want to see any more fans installed at Pocket Herbs and Produce farm in Howards Rd, Burringbar.

BURRINGBAR residents are concerned noise from a neighbouring farm will increase despite a ruling by the council to place more stringent conditions on the property.

Pocket Herbs in Howards Rd, Burringbar is currently working with Tweed Shire Council to meet conditions set down last month requiring further noise impact studies to be conducted before allowing the installation of additional overhead fans in a second greenhouse.

But neighbouring residents Debra Minto and Kate Paszkowski are concerned the conditions won't be met before the October 1 deadline.

Ms Paszkowski, who's building her dream home next door to the property, said she was tired of the ongoing noise, which left her feeling sick and feared any increase would further impact on her health.

"I'm going to be getting my hearing tested because I think I've got damaged hearing,” she said.

"I can't get rid of the noise, even when I was up in the Northern Territory staying on a rural property for work and it was dead quiet except for the curlews, I got it up there.

"It's not even a ringing, it's like a rumbling.”

Ms Paszkowski was concerned the deadline to meet council conditions was fast approaching without the appropriate tests being undertaken.

"None of us have been contacted by the acoustic consultant,” Ms Paszkowski said.

"Our fear is... come October all the fans are just going to go on. They can't be hung here, our property will be unliveable.

"This is what we're trying to stop. If the fans go in there what do we do?”

Ms Paszkowski said she was disappointed in council's handling of their complaints, which they first lodged more than 12 months ago.

"I had an expectation that the council would protect me and that's not the case,” she said. "We're all angry with the council for not protecting us when we asked a year ago.”

Ms Minto said she hoped the council wouldn't let the farm get away with any increased noise. "We see council as the approving authority,” she said.

"We're just wanting to see what council does if (the farm owner) doesn't meet those deadlines.”

A Pocket Herbs spokesperson said the owners were working with council to meet the conditions of the DA, which included housing mechanical equipment, including the generator.

"We're following what council's asked to be done (but) it's not a one day or two day job,” the spokesperson said.

"We're following everything on the list.

"Just to enclose the generator was $5000 and a week's worth of work.

"Council have been down and they're happy with what we've done and they'll be back down here next week.”

The farm recently replaced the older fans with more noise-appropriate equipment.

"The first testing (in the old DA) was for the old fans,” the farm's spokesperson said.

"We're now co-ordinating with the acoustic company and he's coming out to do another test.”

The spokesperson said they had spoken with the acoustic company earlier this week and expected the testing to be carried out next week.

Council's planning director Vince Connell said if the conditions of the DA weren't met within the required timeframe, staff would work to ensure an appropriate solution was found.

"Council would reassess the impacts and risks of on any ongoing non-compliance,” Mr Connell said.

"There are options open to council to take stricter enforcement actions, such as fines, orders and legal actions.

"Given the level of public interest in this matter, the most likely next step would be a further report to Council presenting options for stricter enforcement.”