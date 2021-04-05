Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A house has been destroyed after fire ripped through the property and forced neighbours out of their homes.
A house has been destroyed after fire ripped through the property and forced neighbours out of their homes.
Crime

Neighbours evacuate as ‘intense fire’ destroys home

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle O’Neal and Danielle Buckley
5th Apr 2021 10:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crime scene has been declared as authorities investigate what caused an "intense" fire that tore through a Logan house overnight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the single-storey house on Albert St in Logan Central at 11.56pm Sunday.

It is understood that two people lived at the house but nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

Logan House Fire Support Network founder Louie Naumovski was on scene and said the "flames were quite intense" and neighbours had to be evacuated.

Mr Naumovski said that residents were allowed to return to their homes by 1am.

A QFES spokeswoman said while the house was vacant, firefighters had noted there was a large amount of belongings inside.

It is believed the fire began in the kitchen area but quickly became well involved.

Fire crews left the scene at 2.50am Monday and investigators were this morning working to determine the cause of the blaze and if it was suspicious.

 

Originally published as Neighbours forced to evacuate as 'intense fire' destroys home

fire house fire police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rescuers crawl through ‘leeches and thorns’ on Mt Warning

        Premium Content Rescuers crawl through ‘leeches and thorns’ on Mt Warning

        News Rescuers who helped a stranded hiker to safety have warned the track to the summit of Mount Warning/Wollumbin is in the worst condition they have ever seen.

        • 5th Apr 2021 9:49 AM
        Warnings: Hazardous surf, Flood Watch in place

        Premium Content Warnings: Hazardous surf, Flood Watch in place

        News Heavy rainfall associated with a deepening low pressure has the potential to cause...

        MEGA PHOTO GALLERY: Thanks for all the memories Bluesfest

        Premium Content MEGA PHOTO GALLERY: Thanks for all the memories Bluesfest

        News Missing Bluesfest? So are we, check out these pics from the past

        Woman allegedly under the influence at time of crash

        Premium Content Woman allegedly under the influence at time of crash

        News The woman was allegedly refused service at a bottle shop in QLD, then drove to...