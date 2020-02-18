Menu
Neighbour’s fury at library porn stunt

by Rebekah Scanlan
18th Feb 2020 3:30 PM

 

A porn movie has sparked outrage after it was filmed at a public library with students studying just metres away.

The X-rated stunt made for Pornhub was spotted by local residents who are furious the video - which is more than 10 minutes long - was shot in broad daylight on the streets of Santa Monica and inside the Ocean Park Branch public library where sex acts were recorded.

"God forbid a child walked in the library and walked right in on the middle of it. That's my biggest concern," horrified neighbour Janet McLaughlin told CBS2.

A video of a woman strolling through Santa Monica, removing her underwear and entering a library where she performed sex acts has angered local residents. Picture: Instagram / Santa Monica Problems
A video of a woman strolling through Santa Monica, removing her underwear and entering a library where she performed sex acts has angered local residents. Picture: Instagram / Santa Monica Problems

"Children don't need to be exposed to this. If you want to do porn, stick to the hotels."

Ms McLaughlin was so disgusted after a concerned parent sent her a link of the movie that she took to the Instagram page Santa Monica Problems to seek help.

"What took place is unacceptable," the post read, alongside several clips of the offending movie.

Neighbour Janet McLaughlin shared the offending clip online, calling it ‘unacceptable’. Picture: Supplied
Neighbour Janet McLaughlin shared the offending clip online, calling it 'unacceptable'. Picture: Supplied

It went onto claim that nothing had been done by the local authorities, though it said there "was an internal investigation to determine how these individuals were able to openly film porn inside our library" and "no library employees were involved".

Reaction to the sex video has been strong, with people branding it "disgusting".

"How disrespectful. I go to the library all the time and that offends me," one said.

"This is absolutely disgusting," another stated.

Others agreed, labelling the porn stunt ‘disgusting’. Picture: Supplied
Others agreed, labelling the porn stunt 'disgusting'. Picture: Supplied

Others didn't see the fuss surrounding the outcry, stating: "It's just sex."

"You do understand that this happens everywhere," one pointed out.

Another said: "Calm down it's literally just sex, there are worse things happening."

The amateur porn video shows a young woman exposing herself on the streets and even outside a primary school before entering the library to carrying out sex acts.

The face of the man in the video is never shown.

The woman has reportedly appeared in other porn movies. Picture: Supplied
The woman has reportedly appeared in other porn movies. Picture: Supplied

The woman has appeared in other adult films, according to a report in The Sun.

