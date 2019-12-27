Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Neighbours are reeling after they rushed to help a Victorian woman allegedly murdered by her elderly husband on Christmas Day.
Neighbours are reeling after they rushed to help a Victorian woman allegedly murdered by her elderly husband on Christmas Day.
Crime

Elderly man charged with alleged Christmas murder of wife

by Phoebe Loomes
27th Dec 2019 7:22 AM

An elderly man has been charged with the alleged murder of his wife on Christmas night, after she was found critically wounded and dying inside her home in a town in western central Victoria.

Neighbours ran to try and assist the woman, 79, inside the home, and she was flown to hospital with critical injuries.

She died from her injuries in hospital on the Boxing Day morning.

A neighbour said they heard "yelling and screaming" coming from the home on Christmas night, before the man, 83, ran onto the street in front of cars outside the home, according to 9 News.

 

The woman was rushed to hospital but died from her injuries. Picture: 9 News
The woman was rushed to hospital but died from her injuries. Picture: 9 News

Neighbours told reporters they are trying to make sense of the horrific scene.

Police have charged the Creswick man with one count of murder. He was due in Melbourne Magistrates' Court yesterday.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

 

Neighbours leave floral tributes after the woman's death. Picture: 9 News via Twitter
Neighbours leave floral tributes after the woman's death. Picture: 9 News via Twitter
crime editors picks murder seniors-news violence woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Moment cops commandeer family's jet ski

        premium_icon Moment cops commandeer family's jet ski

        Crime Police footage has revealed the dramatic moment an officer jumped on a family’s jet ski to chase down a boat allegedly being driven erratically through a canal.

        ‘Blue and yellow smoke’: Surf factory goes up in flames

        premium_icon ‘Blue and yellow smoke’: Surf factory goes up in flames

        News Flames seen leaping through roof at Gold Coast surf factory

        Police launch new patrol boats

        premium_icon Police launch new patrol boats

        News TWEED Heads will be one of the locations receiving a new purpose-built police...

        Local trainers to dominate at Ballina’s Boxing Day races

        premium_icon Local trainers to dominate at Ballina’s Boxing Day races

        Horses The SKY 2 meeting means the club will have heavier support from the local trainers...