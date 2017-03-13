Neighbours to petition Coolangatta resort project

A DEVELOPMENT splitting a town is set to come under more fire with residents planning a petition against it in a bid to sway Gold Coast councillors and the public.

Don Gordon, a Lindor Apartments resident, said support was being garnered to oppose the proposed 24-storey Hotel Komune at Greenmount Beach.

In a letter to Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate and Division 14 Councillor Gail O'Neill, Mr Gordon questioned if the council was giving the developer an "inside run”.

"Some may even think the development is a done deal already,” he said.

But developer Tony Cannon refuted this and said the project was far from over the line. He said the planning process was exhaustive and his team was working with council staff to address concerns raised in the public consultation process, particularly parking and traffic matters.

Residents voiced concerns the Marine Pde project was more than double the allowable zone height and substantially exceeded density and other town planning guidelines.

They also questioned the developer's claims the resort would be 23 levels, arguing it was actually 27 levels.

Cr O'Neill said the application was with planning officers but had been lodged as 24 levels above-ground plus three parking basements.

She said the process was "rigorous” and that no decisions on the proposal had been made.

Mr Cannon said the levels had been reduced to boost parking numbers.