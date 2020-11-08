‘Nervous’ woman busted with ‘large amount’ of cannabis

A woman has been charged for possessing cannabis. Picture: iStock

A WOMAN who was “nervous” when stopped by police has been charged after police found cannabis in the her car.

Tweed Byron Police District officers stopped a silver Mazda 3 bearing Queensland registration plates on Florence Street Tweed Heads about 2.30pm on November 4.

Police spoke to the male driver and performed a breath test on the driver which at first returned a positive result of 0.056.

The driver indicated he had just finished a beer, so police tested him again 15 minutes later where the test became negative.

While waiting for the second test, police observed the driver and his female passenger to be very nervous.

Officers observed some unusual activity by pair and saw the woman seemed to be hiding something under her skirt.

Due to their suspicions that there were prohibited drugs within the vehicle, police advised the pair that the vehicle was going to be searched.

The woman admitted to having some drugs in the boot of the vehicle.

Police began the search and found a collection of shopping bags on the back seat.

As these were being searched, a strong smell of cannabis was being emitted from within the car. Police located a bulged brown paper bag and inside found a resealable bag containing a large amount of cannabis head.

The drug was seized and weighed 1.23kg.

The woman was issued with a court attendance notice for possession for the purpose of supply and will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on November 30.