Netflix show blasted for excessive nudity

Netflix show Tiny Pretty Things has been slammed for its "obscenely unnecessary sex scenes" by viewers.

The new young adult drama follows Neveah, an elite ballerina who is offered a coveted spot at Chicago's ballet academy - after its star pupil is pushed to her death from a rooftop.

Each episode sees Neveah - played by Kylie Jefferson - find out more and more dark secrets about the ballet school and her peers, but viewers have been left too distracted by the numerous sex scenes to concentrate on the mystery.

Tiny Pretty Things is raising eyebrows with its amount of nudity.

Okay there’s a lot of teenage nudity in this show #TinyPrettyThings — #ENDSARS (@TomiSunmonu) December 14, 2020

The nudity in #TinyPrettyThings is so unnecessary — That’s my brand (@regina_kanyoza) December 14, 2020

there is too much unnecessary nudity is this show, why tf is every other scene ppl having sex or the characters sitting in the suana with no clothes on... make it make sense #TinyPrettyThings — maya 💖 (@_mayapapayas_) December 15, 2020

I’m so confused by @netflix #TinyPrettyThings -are these kids in college or high school? I feel like there’s a lot of gratuitous nudity in this show... #Netflix — Megs (@I_Am_TheCatLady) December 15, 2020

Honestly there is so much going on in this show that if they take out all the sex they would still have 99% of the plot. Which makes me wonder, why is it even here? What audience is the portrayed underage nudity serving? #TinyPrettyThings — bugspray sophie (@sophcalmdown) December 14, 2020

I’m really shocked by how much nudity is in the show, like I feel like it’s not needed tbh😕 #TinyPrettyThings it’s feels really unnatural — syd🪤. (@antisocialland) December 14, 2020

Okay but this show be finding any excuse to have these kids naked. Granted the entire cast is probably like 25 but still their supposed to be playing 16/17 year olds. Calm it down Netflix#TinyPrettyThings — Ashtin (@HcWritez) December 15, 2020

Pretty sure I’ve seen everyone naked so far on #TinyPrettyThings and I’m only on ep2 😳 — Mandi Moore (@msmandijmoore) December 15, 2020

The series is based on the popular young adult novel by Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra.

Reviews have been mixed from critics, with Decider advising Netflix users to "skip it".

However The Guardian wrote: "Overall, it's fun. A comic-book story with a grim modern edge if about right for our current headspace.

"You can fast-forward through the dance bits or the narrative bits as taste dictates and probably improve your viewing experience."

Originally published as Netflix show blasted for excessive nudity