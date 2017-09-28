Never say never: Killing Heidi makes an unlikely return

NEVER SAY NEVER: Seminal 90's rockers Killing Heidi are well and truly back after reforming for the first time in a decade for city and regional tours.

NEVER SAY NEVER: Seminal 90's rockers Killing Heidi are well and truly back after reforming for the first time in a decade for city and regional tours. Michell Grace Hunder

IF ELLA Hooper has learnt one major lesson from the rebirth of seminal 90s rock band Killing Heidi, it's to never say never.

After a capital city tour in June to celebrate the band's 20th anniversary, Hooper - who had gone on record to say Killing Heidi was dead and buried in the years following their 2006 break-up - said she had gotten it "so wrong”.

"I'm just a bit of an idiot and famous for making big statements and going back on them,” Hooper told Tweed Daily News.

"I genuinely didn't see a time where it would feel good and natural, but cut to a few years later, I'd done whatever growth necessary to be (in a place) where it was like, 'that isn't a bad idea'. I got it so wrong about this and how it would feel.”

Rocking out to rave reviews, Hooper said she was loving recreating the former version of herself who burst onto the scene as a 13-year-old from the tiny village of Violet Town in regional Victoria.

The dreadlocks, eyebrow ring and shiny two-piece outfits are firmly consigned to the past, but Hooper, 33, said she now realised the teen who took the country by storm after the release of Killing Heidi favourites Weir and Mascara (1999), and number-one debut album Reflector (2000), was still an essential part of her.

"I've realised I'm not the same person, but you are the same person in a way. It's a continuum and you haven't completely changed,” she said.

"I needed to prove to myself as a solo artist and not just be the chick from Killing Heidi, but I always will be, so at this stage of my life, why not.

"I've been able to incorporate back into it, and I'm enjoying getting into that character again, but I couldn't get into it before the time was right.

"I wouldn't want to live her life all day, but for one hour on stage, it's fine.”

The early naughties belonged to Killing Heidi, with multiple tracks landing in the top 20 of Triple J's Hottest 100, on top of four ARIA awards, four times platinum status and a critically-acclaimed APRA songwriters of the year award.

Fast-forward to 2017 and Hooper, along with brother Jesse (guitar), long-term drummer Adam Pedretti, and new members James Gilligan (bass) and Lena Douglas (keyboards), the group are currently doubling up with a regional tour, which takes in 11 dates from now until November.

While their time on the road is a far cry from the wild days of their original run, Hooper said they were enjoying being back in the saddle in a different way.

"We were rat bags back in the day. Your teens are like your most party crazy years and we did it all on the road,” she said.

"Now we drink coconut water. We're so f*****g funny now behind the scenes, and we're so not rock and roll off stage any more.”

Hooper said the current tour, which came about organically after the success of their city run, had been a great opportunity to reconnect with fans old and new.

While unsure of what the future holds for Killing Heidi, Hooper said the band was living for the now, and loving it.

"We haven't really talked about more music, we're focussing on our (previous) music and making things work,” she said.

"We're following the feeling and it's great.

"I've loved playing live, reconnecting with fans, and working with Jesse.

"We get along so well, and I'm trying to work on the error of my ways, so never say never.”

Killing Heidi National Tour

Where: NightQuarter Gold Coast (18+)

When: Saturday from 4pm

Tickets: From $45.40 nightquarter.com.au