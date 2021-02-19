Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
This is why you must stay away from the water if you see ‘square waves’. Picture: Michel Grifon/Wikimedia Commons
This is why you must stay away from the water if you see ‘square waves’. Picture: Michel Grifon/Wikimedia Commons
News

Never swim if you see this beach wave

by Kara Godfrey, The Sun
19th Feb 2021 1:13 PM

Beachgoers who see "square waves" while on holiday should get out of the water immediately, experts warn.

Also known as cross seas, they may look pretty but are actually extremely dangerous - and have even caused shipwrecks.

Square waves can be found out in the open ocean as well as near the coast, and are formed by waves moving in opposite directions.

Community Newsletter SignUp
Square waves are considered too dangerous to swim in. Picture: Michel Grifon/Wikimedia Commons
Square waves are considered too dangerous to swim in. Picture: Michel Grifon/Wikimedia Commons

This happens when two separate weather systems collide.

The waves then create a chequerboard effect on the sea, with a grid system of squares on the surface.

They look gentle from above, but are actually similar to rips, which are extremely hard to escape from.

Anyone caught in the water is likely to struggle to escape them, as they will be fighting two different waves at the same time.

The waves are also called cross sea, and is when two wave directions meet.
The waves are also called cross sea, and is when two wave directions meet.

According to the European Space Agency, cross waves in open waters have even caused a number of shipwrecks over the years due to the battling waves.

For tourists wanting to see the phenomenon, they can often be found in France on the Ile de Re, according to Travel + Leisure.

Located near Rochelle, tourists can climb the lighthouse to see the waves from above.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission

 

 

Originally published as Never swim if you see this beach wave

Tourists flock to the French Island to see the strange sight.
Tourists flock to the French Island to see the strange sight.
swimming waves

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Designer's legacy continues after tragic surfing death

        Premium Content Designer's legacy continues after tragic surfing death

        Environment With more than 500,000 pieces of rubbish at Byron’s Main Beach, this group is encouraging people to care for the ocean.

        • 19th Feb 2021 12:00 PM
        Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Premium Content Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Technology Planned changes to Messenger could stop child abuse reports: Dutton

        Repeat offender smashed car window to steal border pass

        Premium Content Repeat offender smashed car window to steal border pass

        Crime He left a trail of crime from Port Macquarie to the Gold Coast.

        Lifesaver accused of rape from prestigious sporting family

        Premium Content Lifesaver accused of rape from prestigious sporting family

        Crime Lifesaver accused of rape reportedly from prestigious surf lifesaving family