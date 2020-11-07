New $5 Coles product sparking shopping frenzy

A cult cleaning item has hit shelves in Coles - and it's safe to say fans of the "amazing" sponge are very, very excited.

While the product has been available in smaller Aussie retailers and online for some time, it made its way into Coles supermarkets nationally late last month.

One excited shopper spotted the sponge in their local store, posting a photo of the Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy products on Facebook, writing: "Got sooooo excited, found these in Coles today, no more ordering online."

Her post soon got hundreds of comments, with other shoppers quick to rave about the product and its "bloody great" scrubbing powers.

"They are so good. Cold water they stay rock hard, hot water they go all squishy. Also can be cleaned in dishwasher," one person wrote.

An excited shopper spotted the cult cleaning item in Coles. Picture: Facebook.

"Clean your shower with this. Amazing!" another commented.

But some baulked at the price tag, with one person writing: "Five bucks for a single scourer that has a smiley face. I think not."

"They are definitely worth it," one shopper responded. "I've used them and they're amazing."

Others said they had been confused by what the sponge was for, with one woman revealing her dad had "bought them and thought they were a body scrub".

Some questioned which one was better; the Scrub Mommy or the Scrub Daddy, with one person joking that the mum is probably "tougher, lasts longer" while the dad, "just starts the job then gives up".

The sponge has a loyal following on social media. Picture: Instagram

The Scrub Daddy is the original sponge which has a "flex texture" that stays firm in cold water but goes soft in warm and can be used on non-stick surfaces with just water.

Fittingly the Scrub Mommy can multi-task, with the original "flex texture" on one side and soft foam on the side for lathering soap.

A Coles spokeswoman told news.com.au that while both sponges had only been in stores for a fortnight it has already "proven popular" and there were plans to bring in more of the sponge's range.

"The Iconic Duo - Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy - sponges have developed a cult following in the US for their unique and innovative design which changes texture based on the water temperature," she said.

"There's nothing quite like it so we wanted to bring these versatile sponges to Coles stores nationally and help make cleaning a little more easier and fun for the whole family.

"Within just two weeks of arriving on shelves, the product has proven popular with customers and we look forward to hearing more feedback as we look to expanding the range."

Mrs Hinch, aka Sophie Hinchcliffe, loves Scrub Daddy sponges. Picture: Instagram

WHAT IS SCRUB DADDY?

Even if you haven't heard of the brand before, chances are you've seen its signature smiley face sponges all over Instagram, where it's popular with cleaning influencers like Mrs Hinch.

For a humble sponge, Scrub Daddy comes from impressive beginnings, invented by American entrepreneur Aaron Krause in the early 2000s.

Scrub Daddy exploded in popularity in 2012 when Mr Krause appeared on the US version of Shark Tank to spruik the product to investors.

He managed to secure $200,000 from one of the investors, with his Scrub Daddy company the most successful Shank Tank pitch ever, Smart Company reports.

Mr Krause's Scrub Daddy has now made more than $US107 million ($A149 million) in sales in the United States, according to Smart Company's 2019 article.

Originally published as New $5 Coles product flying off shelves