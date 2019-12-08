Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance officers Terry Murphy, Superintendent Wayne McKenna Wayne McKenna, Pottsville Officer Daniel, Graeme Dawes, Inspector Greg Powell, Duty Operations Manager, Northern Zone Greg Powell and Chief Executive, NSW Ambulance Dr Dominic Morgan. Photo: Scott Powick.
Ambulance officers Terry Murphy, Superintendent Wayne McKenna Wayne McKenna, Pottsville Officer Daniel, Graeme Dawes, Inspector Greg Powell, Duty Operations Manager, Northern Zone Greg Powell and Chief Executive, NSW Ambulance Dr Dominic Morgan. Photo: Scott Powick.
Health

New $6 million facility opens in Tweed

bob anthony
8th Dec 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AMBULANCE service coverage on the Tweed has received a major boost with the official opening of the new Pottsville Ambulance Station.

The new $6 million facility features internal parking for four emergency vehicles, logistics and storage areas, staffrooms and relief accommodation but most importantly will be home for 12 officers providing 24 hour coverage.

Duty Operations Manager for the Tweed Valley Zone, Tony Standford said the new station marked a major significant step in ambulance services on the tweed.

“To be able to have another night crew operating is a welcome addition to our Tweed Heads station and Pottsville will be able to answer calls to the Tweed Coast, Murwillumbah and as far south as Brunswick,” Mr Standford said.

“With the additional personnel, it means a reduction on the impact on officers , especially those on call out duties.

“This station is purpose built with local paramedics offering their own insight into what they wanted in the facility. It meets their needs and that can only mean better services by these hard working officers.”

Mr Standford said the demand on ambulance service in the region had grown steadily since he came here in 2004.

“I can recall back then, there would be periods of downtime, allowing for a break but now, it is pretty constant, placing demands on all our stations,” he said.

He said the next priority would be to have the Kinsgcliff station become a 24 hour station as part of state wide scheme to end on-call staff and have rostered night shifts.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 year NAPLAN trends: How every school performed

        premium_icon 5 year NAPLAN trends: How every school performed

        Education Murwillumbah schools are leading the way in NAPLAN results on the Tweed for Year 5 and 9 students

        How your school performed in NAPLAN over five years

        premium_icon How your school performed in NAPLAN over five years

        Education Search your school to find out how it performed.

        Tweed’s water supply to run out by September

        premium_icon Tweed’s water supply to run out by September

        Council News Council takes drastic action as an unprecendented drought grips the Tweed.

        Burger chain forced to pay $1.1m owed to staff

        premium_icon Burger chain forced to pay $1.1m owed to staff

        Business A fast food chain has been forced to back-pay workers more than $1m.