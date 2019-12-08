New $6 million facility opens in Tweed

AMBULANCE service coverage on the Tweed has received a major boost with the official opening of the new Pottsville Ambulance Station.

The new $6 million facility features internal parking for four emergency vehicles, logistics and storage areas, staffrooms and relief accommodation but most importantly will be home for 12 officers providing 24 hour coverage.

Duty Operations Manager for the Tweed Valley Zone, Tony Standford said the new station marked a major significant step in ambulance services on the tweed.

“To be able to have another night crew operating is a welcome addition to our Tweed Heads station and Pottsville will be able to answer calls to the Tweed Coast, Murwillumbah and as far south as Brunswick,” Mr Standford said.

“With the additional personnel, it means a reduction on the impact on officers , especially those on call out duties.

“This station is purpose built with local paramedics offering their own insight into what they wanted in the facility. It meets their needs and that can only mean better services by these hard working officers.”

Mr Standford said the demand on ambulance service in the region had grown steadily since he came here in 2004.

“I can recall back then, there would be periods of downtime, allowing for a break but now, it is pretty constant, placing demands on all our stations,” he said.

He said the next priority would be to have the Kinsgcliff station become a 24 hour station as part of state wide scheme to end on-call staff and have rostered night shifts.