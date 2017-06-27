New $600m Qld theme park will have ski field, animal park

A NEW $600 million theme park is on track to be opened on the Gold Coast within three years.
Chinese theme park giants Songcheng have just submitted a detailed development application to the Gold Coast City Council for Australian Legends World, an attraction featuring an indoor ski field, animal exhibits, an adventure park and a 3500-seat performance theatre.
The theme park, which would create thousands of construction jobs and more than 500 permanent positions, would be built on a former dairy farm at Nerang between the train station and Metricon Stadium, the home of the Gold Coast Suns.
There are also plans for bars, restaurants, a wedding centre, hotels, resorts, a residential community and a tranquil wetlands environment on a 44-hectare parcel of land.
Songcheng operates 30 theme parks in China and has been listed as one of the world's top 10 amusement park companies.