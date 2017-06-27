New $600m Qld theme park will have ski field, animal park

A NEW $600 million theme park is on track to be opened on the Gold Coast within three years.

Chinese theme park giants Songcheng have just submitted a detailed development application to the Gold Coast City Council for Australian Legends World, an attraction featuring an indoor ski field, animal exhibits, an adventure park and a 3500-seat performance theatre.

An artist’s impression of Songcheng’s proposed Nerang theme park.

The theme park, which would create thousands of construction jobs and more than 500 permanent positions, would be built on a former dairy farm at Nerang between the train station and Metricon Stadium, the home of the Gold Coast Suns.

There are also plans for bars, restaurants, a wedding centre, hotels, resorts, a residential community and a tranquil wetlands environment on a 44-hectare parcel of land.

Songcheng operates 30 theme parks in China and has been listed as one of the world's top 10 amusement park companies.

