$5.4bn worth of projects to be decided on within weeks

THE $750 million redevelopment of Sydney Fish Markets is among 24 projects worth $5.4 billion that are being fast-tracked through the planning system.

A decision will be made on the shovel-ready projects within four weeks and could generate 15,000 new jobs.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the projects also included a new hospital and three new schools that would help propel the state out of the corona­virus-led economic slump.

The redevelopment of the Sydney Fish Markets is at the top of the list od new projects from the state government. Picture: Nikki Short

"NSW is streets - and roads and homes and hospitals and schools - ahead of every other State in providing new jobs, economic growth, infrastructure and services for our people," Ms Berejiklian said.

"This health crisis only sharpens our focus and energy as we bring forward the NSW Government's unprecedented infrastructure spend and create an environment where private and government invest­ment combine to help us rebound from the pandemic together."

The 24 fast-tracked projects unveiled today come on top of 24 announced four weeks ago.

Planning Minister Rob Stokes says 10,000 jobs will be created. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Planning Minister Rob Stokes said green lighting the majority of those delivers "more than 10,000 jobs and $7.7 billion in economic benefit to our state. "During the same period we also approved - through our normal process - 42 projects worth $2.4 billion, creating opportunities for more than 4600 jobs and 399 new homes," he said.

THE KICKSTART WISHLIST

To get fast-tracked projects must show they deliver a public benefit and can create jobs.

Among those earmarked for a speedy decision today are 3600 new homes, a new hospital at Tweed Heads, a specialised retail centre at Eastern Creek, a waste recycling facility in Girraween and the $2.6 billion Mamre Road industrial precinct.

An artist’s impressuion of a new hospital in Tweed Heads.

"The Mamre Road project alone creates opportunities for more than 5250 jobs and it will happen sooner because the NSW Government has reallocated planning resources to assess these projects faster," Mr Stokes said.

The list also includes new schools in Wagga Wagga, Blacktown and Camden that will create 1000 new jobs.

If the new three-storey Sydney Fish Markets development at Blackwattle Bay is given the green light it will open up the existing site at Pyrmont for potential redevelopment. Planners currently have apartment and office buildings up to 45 storeys on the drawing board.

